2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition VF (8) F (5) VG (4) G (1) Condition (slab) VG8 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (3) ANACS (1) NGC (1)