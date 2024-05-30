Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9 g
  • Diameter 27 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Cuartos
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (6)
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3457 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VG8 ANACS
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - June 15, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date June 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition VG
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

