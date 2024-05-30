Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Cuartos 1835 Ma MR (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9 g
- Diameter 27 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Cuartos 1835 with mark Ma MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88419 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3457 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VG8 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition VG DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search