Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1835
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1835 with mark MA MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
