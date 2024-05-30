Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1835 with mark MA MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition G DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

