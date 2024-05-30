1 Cuarto 1835 MA MR (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1835 with mark MA MR. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 290 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 22, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (10) F (2) G (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (3)