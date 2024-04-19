Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Cuartos 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Cuartos 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Cuartos 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Cuartos
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Höhn (1)
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5109 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Philippines 4 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Philippines in 1834 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 4 Cuartos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search