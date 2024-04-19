4 Cuartos 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition VF (2)