Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Cuartos 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Cuartos
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Cuartos 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1080 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Höhn (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Cuartos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
