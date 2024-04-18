Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Cuartos 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10 g
- Diameter 26 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Cuartos
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Cuartos 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41289 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search