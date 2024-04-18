Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Cuartos 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 26 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Cuartos
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Cuartos 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41289 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VG DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 2 Cuartos 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - August 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2012
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Cuartos 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

