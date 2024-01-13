Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1823 FR "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1823 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition G
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
