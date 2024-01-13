Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1823 FR "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1823 FR "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1823 FR "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1823 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
3800 $
Price in auction currency 3800 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition G
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

