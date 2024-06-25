Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1829 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1829 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
