Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1829 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1829 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1829 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1829 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition F12 PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1829 M at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******


For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

