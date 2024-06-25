1 Cuarto 1829 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1829 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21262 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

