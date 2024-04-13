Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1827 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1827 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1827 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1827
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1827 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 376. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 376 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Stephen Album - January 19, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1827 M at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

