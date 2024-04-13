Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1827 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1827
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1827 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 675 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 376. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 376 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
