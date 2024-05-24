Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1826 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1826 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1826 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1826 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20615 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 275. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction CoinsNB - February 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1826 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Philippines in 1826 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Search