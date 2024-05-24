Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1826 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1826 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20615 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 275. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 11, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
