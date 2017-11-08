Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1824 M "Type 1817-1830" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1824 M "Type 1817-1830" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1824 M "Type 1817-1830" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1824 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1824 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

