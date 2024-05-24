1 Cuarto 1823 M "Type 1817-1830" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1823 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73003 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition VF (5) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) Service PCGS (1)