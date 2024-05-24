Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1823 M "Type 1817-1830" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1823 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73003 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
