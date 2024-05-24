Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1823 M "Type 1817-1830" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1823 M "Type 1817-1830" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1823 M "Type 1817-1830" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1823 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73003 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place June 25, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Stack's (2)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 M at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 M at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1823 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

