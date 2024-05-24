Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1820
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
