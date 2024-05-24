Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1820 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1820 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1820 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
