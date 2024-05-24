1 Cuarto 1820 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1820 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77403 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (5) F (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)