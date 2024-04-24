Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1818 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1818 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
