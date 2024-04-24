Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1818 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1818 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1818 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1818 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1818 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1818 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

