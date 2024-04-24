1 Cuarto 1818 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1818 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1428 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 25, 2016.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)