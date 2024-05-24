1 Cuarto 1799 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1799 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)