Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1799 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1799 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Cuarto 1799 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1799
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1799 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1799 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1799 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Philippines in 1799
