Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1799 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1799
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1799 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1022 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1799 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search