Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1798 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1798 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77401 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
