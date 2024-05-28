Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1798 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1798 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Cuarto 1798 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1798 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77401 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place June 27, 2023.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VG
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1798 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

