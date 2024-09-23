Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Octavo 1773 M (Philippines, Charles III)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Octavo
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1773 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.
For the sale of 1 Octavo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
