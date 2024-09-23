1 Octavo 1773 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1773 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

