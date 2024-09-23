Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1773 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Octavo 1773 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Octavo 1773 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Octavo 1773 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74354 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (2)
Philippines 1 Octavo 1773 M at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Philippines 1 Octavo 1773 M at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
9000 $
Price in auction currency 9000 USD
Philippines 1 Octavo 1773 M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Philippines 1 Octavo 1773 M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Octavo 1773 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

