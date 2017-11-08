1 Cuarto 1774 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1774 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition VF (1)