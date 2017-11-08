Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1774 M (Philippines, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1774
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1774 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
