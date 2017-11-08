Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1774 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1774 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Cuarto 1774 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1774 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1015 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1774 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1774 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

