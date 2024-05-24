Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1771 M (Philippines, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1771 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search