Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1771 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1771 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Cuarto 1771 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1771 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition F15 BN NGC
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition F15 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Stack's - August 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition F
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1771 M at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition No grade
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

