1 Cuarto 1771 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1771 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (6) F (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) F15 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)