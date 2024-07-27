Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1897 SGV (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1897
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1045)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1897 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Search