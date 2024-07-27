Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1897 SGV (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peso 1897 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peso 1897 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1045)

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1897 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 22,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Heritage - July 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
To auction
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Philippines 1 Peso 1897 SGV at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 1 Peso 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

