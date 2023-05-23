Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII Reverse Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Centavo
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Philippines 1 Centavo 1894 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Philippines 1 Centavo 1894 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
17394 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Philippines 1 Centavo 1894 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Centavo 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Philippines in 1894 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Centavo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search