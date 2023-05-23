Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Centavo
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5838 $
Price in auction currency 5400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
17394 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Centavo 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search