Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 1 Centavo 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1140 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 15,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)