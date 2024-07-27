Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 12, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (95)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
  • Cayón (57)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (55)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (47)
  • Jesús Vico (17)
  • Künker (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Monedalia.es (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Silicua Coins (5)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (70)
  • Via (7)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Philippines 50 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Philippines in 1885 All Philippine coins Philippine silver coins Philippine coins 50 Centavos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search