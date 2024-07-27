Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 12, 2014.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
