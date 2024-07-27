50 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place June 12, 2014.

