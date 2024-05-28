Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1884 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2957 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
