Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (46)
  • Cayón (20)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (52)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Jesús Vico (10)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (20)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Philippines 50 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Philippines in 1883 All Philippine coins Philippine silver coins Philippine coins 50 Centavos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search