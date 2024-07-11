Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1089 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (46)
- Cayón (20)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (52)
- ibercoin (11)
- Jesús Vico (10)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (20)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
