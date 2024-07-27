Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1882 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1882 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (211)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2099 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,875. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

