Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1881 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1881 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (232)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1088 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
