Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1880 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Centavos 1880 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1880 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 13 g
  • Pure silver (0,349 oz) 10,855 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (55)
  • Cayón (25)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (37)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (14)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

