50 Centavos 1880 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1087 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (11) VF (126) F (18) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU50 (5) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (3) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (55)

Cayón (25)

CoinsNB (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (37)

ibercoin (8)

Jesús Vico (14)

Monedalia.es (3)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (12)