Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 20 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Philippines 20 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
