Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
20 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
