20 Centavos 1884 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1085 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2012.

