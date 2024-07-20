Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 20 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction CoinsNB - August 10, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Philippines 20 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 20 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

