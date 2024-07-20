Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
20 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2092 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
- Aureo & Calicó (58)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (29)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (50)
- ibercoin (19)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (16)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
