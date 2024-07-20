Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
20 Centavos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 20 Centavos
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (90)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4632 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (36)
- Cayón (14)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (24)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
