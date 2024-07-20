20 Centavos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4632 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,850. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

