Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (79)
- Cayón (30)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (67)
- ibercoin (37)
- Inasta (1)
- Jesús Vico (11)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Sedwick (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (39)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
123 ... 15
