10 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (63) AU (39) XF (141) VF (46) F (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS62 (2) Service NGC (11) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (79)

Cayón (30)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (67)

ibercoin (37)

Inasta (1)

Jesús Vico (11)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (39)