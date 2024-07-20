Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Centavos 1885 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1885 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 10 Centavos 1885 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
