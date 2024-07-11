Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1884 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1884 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Centavos 1884 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1884 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Centavos 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

