10 Centavos 1884 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1884 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
