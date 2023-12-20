10 Centavos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) XF (7) VF (36) F (27) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (21)

Cayón (8)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (18)

ibercoin (11)

Jesús Vico (8)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Tauler & Fau (8)