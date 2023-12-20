Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1882 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Centavos 1882 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1882 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - October 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

