10 Centavos 1880 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1880 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

