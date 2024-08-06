Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1885 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 4 Pesos 1885 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1885 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 33,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
36131 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1885 at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Philippines 4 Pesos 1885 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1885 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1885 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

