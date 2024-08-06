Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1885 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1885 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1326 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 33,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
36131 $
Price in auction currency 32000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
24000 $
Price in auction currency 24000 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
