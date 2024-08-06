Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1882 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 4 Pesos 1882 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1882 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4165 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Heritage - June 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 14, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1882 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

