Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1882 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1882 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,600. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4165 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2670 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
