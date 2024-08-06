Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1881 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
