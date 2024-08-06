Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1881 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 4 Pesos 1881 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1881 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
49680 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1881 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Philippines in 1881 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 4 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search