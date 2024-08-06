4 Pesos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1881 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)