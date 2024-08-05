Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 29, 2020
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 21, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

