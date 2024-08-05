8 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
