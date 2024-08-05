8 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21089 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

