8 Escudos 1811 JP "Type 1808-1811" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2153 $
Price in auction currency 340000 JPY
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
