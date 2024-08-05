Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1811 JP "Type 1808-1811" (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 JP "Type 1808-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 JP "Type 1808-1811" - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 435 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (21)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Künker (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
2153 $
Price in auction currency 340000 JPY
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2294 $
Price in auction currency 2125 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Roma Numismatics - July 23, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1811 JP at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
