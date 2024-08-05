Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32120 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Sedwick (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
