Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1817 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

