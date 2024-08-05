Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1817 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1817 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1400 $
Price in auction currency 1400 USD
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1630 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
