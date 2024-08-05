Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 2 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

