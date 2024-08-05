Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1821 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1821 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

