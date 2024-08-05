1 Escudo 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) Service NGC (1)