Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1821 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1821 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1226 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
404 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
