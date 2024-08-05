Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1815 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1815 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8058 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place December 22, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
