Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
Peru 1 Escudo 1811 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4047 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1811 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1811 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1811 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search