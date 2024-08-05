Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
