1 Escudo 1811 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1811 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4389 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1)