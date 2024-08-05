Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1810 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1810 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Cayón - December 28, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 22, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1810 JP at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

