1 Escudo 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) F (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) Service NGC (4)