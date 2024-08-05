Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1810 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1810 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4831 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
585 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
