Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1757 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1757
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1757 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2136 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place January 15, 2022.

  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1757 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1757 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

