Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1756 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6033 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
