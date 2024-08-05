2 Escudos 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1756 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6033 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (1)