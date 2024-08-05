Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1753
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
4400 $
Price in auction currency 4400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
4113 $
Price in auction currency 4113 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1753 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
