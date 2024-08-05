2 Escudos 1753 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1753 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22067 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,400. Bidding took place January 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) Service NGC (4)