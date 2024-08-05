2 Escudos 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21323 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)