Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21323 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place August 4, 2017.

Peru 2 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Peru 2 Escudos 1749 L R at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

