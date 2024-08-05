Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1758 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1758
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1758 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1758 LM JM at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1758 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

