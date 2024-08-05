Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1758 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1758
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1758 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 25, 2014.
